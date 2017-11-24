Gujarat polls: Save India from ‘nationalist forces,’ says Church

A Gujarat Church has urged the people to save India from 'nationalist forces.' Archbishop Thomas Macwan associated with the Archdiocese of Gandhinagar sent out an official letter dated 21st November terming the upcoming Gujarat assembly election as significant for the future course of the country.

The letter addressed to the 'Eminences, Graces and Lordships' began by saying that the dates of the Gujarat assembly elections have been declared. "Not a single day goes without an attack on our churches, faithful or institutions. There is a growing sense of insecurity among the minorities, OBCs, BCs, poor and so on. Nationalist forces are on the verge of taking over the country. The election results of Gujarat State Assembly can make a difference."

It then urged the Gujarat churches to hold prayers and seek divine intervention so that people faithful to the Indian constitution are elected to the Gujarat assembly.

