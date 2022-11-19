Gujarat polls pave the way for next Lok Sabha polls: Assam CM

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

Ahmedabad, Nov 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that Gujarat elections always pave the way for country's Lok Sabha elections and if BJP wins the state assembly elections in a grand way, it would create an ecosystem for the general elections too.

"Gujarat polls always pave a way for next LS polls in the country. If #GujaratElections yield a grand result, it will create an ecosystem for the General elections. So, if we want to see PM Modi as the PM for the third time, people of Gujarat should vote for that target," ANI quoted the chief minister as saying in Surat.

The Assam CM also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading Bharat Jodo Yatra, for not participating in the election campaign.

"If there's a cricket match in Guwahati, he will be in Gujarat. He will carry a bat & pad in Gujarat too, he will keep getting ready but won't come to the field," said the CM of Assam.

PM Modi made Gujarat riot-free, well-governed state: Anurag Thakur

The BJP leader from Assam also slammed Rahul Gandhi over his comments on Veer Savarkar.

Rahul Gandhi has a habit that I've been observing for days. If there's a cricket match in Guwahati, he'll be in Guj. He'll carry a bat & pad in Guj too, he'll keep getting ready but won't come to the field: Assam CM on Rahul Gandhi not coming to Gujarat for #GujaratElections2022 pic.twitter.com/I5CmkWBPsJ — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

"All I can say about Rahul Gandhi's comment on Veer Savarkar is that he has very less historical knowledge. Maybe someone read out history for him & he didn't read it on his own. He committed a grave sin by insulting Savarkar. I think he'll have to pay for it politically," said Sharma.

Sharma also said that the BJP does not have a contest in the Gujarat assembly elections.

"AAP and Congress will be there in the second and third positions. BJP is where it should be. We don't have a contest. AAP and Congress have a contest for the second and third positions."

Gujarat will go for voting in two phases-December 1 and 5. The state has 182 assembly constituencies. The result of the polls will be declared on December 8.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 12:41 [IST]