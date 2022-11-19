Gujarat polls pave the way for next Lok Sabha polls: Assam CM

YouTube
    Ahmedabad, Nov 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that Gujarat elections always pave the way for country's Lok Sabha elections and if BJP wins the state assembly elections in a grand way, it would create an ecosystem for the general elections too.

    "Gujarat polls always pave a way for next LS polls in the country. If #GujaratElections yield a grand result, it will create an ecosystem for the General elections. So, if we want to see PM Modi as the PM for the third time, people of Gujarat should vote for that target," ANI quoted the chief minister as saying in Surat.

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

    The Assam CM also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading Bharat Jodo Yatra, for not participating in the election campaign.

    "If there's a cricket match in Guwahati, he will be in Gujarat. He will carry a bat & pad in Gujarat too, he will keep getting ready but won't come to the field," said the CM of Assam.

    PM Modi made Gujarat riot-free, well-governed state: Anurag ThakurPM Modi made Gujarat riot-free, well-governed state: Anurag Thakur

    The BJP leader from Assam also slammed Rahul Gandhi over his comments on Veer Savarkar.

    "All I can say about Rahul Gandhi's comment on Veer Savarkar is that he has very less historical knowledge. Maybe someone read out history for him & he didn't read it on his own. He committed a grave sin by insulting Savarkar. I think he'll have to pay for it politically," said Sharma.

    Sharma also said that the BJP does not have a contest in the Gujarat assembly elections.

    "AAP and Congress will be there in the second and third positions. BJP is where it should be. We don't have a contest. AAP and Congress have a contest for the second and third positions."

    Gujarat will go for voting in two phases-December 1 and 5. The state has 182 assembly constituencies. The result of the polls will be declared on December 8.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 12:41 [IST]
    X