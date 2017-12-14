Gujarat polls: Modi, Rahul ask voters to participate in festival of democracy in record numbers

Gandhinagar, Dec 14: It's time to vote for Gujarat.

On Thursday, people of the western state will vote for the second and final phase of polling for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017.

The voting for the first phase of polling for the Assembly elections was held on Saturday. On Monday, the results of the Gujarat Assembly polls will be declared along with the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, held on November 9.

Before the crucial voting on Thursday, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi appealed to the voters to come out in record numbers to make the democratic process of elections a successful event.

"Today is Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections. I request all those voting today to vote in record numbers and enrich this festival of democracy," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Rahul, who tweeted in Hindi as well as in Gujarati, told people that every vote matters in a democracy. "I appeal to the public of Gujarat to vote in a large number for your bright future," stated the 47-year-old new boss of the Congress.

In fact, PM Modi will be visiting Gujarat on Thursday to cast his vote from Ahmedabad. Other prominent BJP leaders like Union finance minister Arun Jaitley and BJP president Amit Shah too are going to cast their votes during the second phase of polling for the elections.

This time, both Modi and Rahul have campaigned extensively in Gujarat. While the Congress is attempting to unseat the saffron party from its citadel, Gujarat, the BJP hopes to retain the home turf of Modi with a massive win.

