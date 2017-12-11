Gujarat polls: Dancing their way into voters’ hearts, BJP cadres display achievement placards

Gandhinagar, Dec 11: The Indian elections are the best tamasha (spectacle) to witness. That is why tourists from across the globe come to the country especially during the election season.

The ongoing Gujarat Assembly elections are no different. Cutting across party lines, leaders and workers are trying every trick to woo voters.

The polling for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections got over on Saturday. The second and final phase of polling is scheduled on December 14. The election results will be out on December 18, stated the Election Commission (EC).

If you are amazed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) roping in magicians to campaign for the party in Gujarat, here is one more interesting aspect of the saffron party's attempt to persuade voters to elect the incumbent party once again in the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP has engaged its cadres to do a little bit of dancing to some foot-tapping music while highlighting the achievements of the party during its non-stop 22 years rule in the state.

The party workers were seen displaying placards listing out the achievements of the BJP during their campaigning in Ahmedabad. The whole process of dancing and displaying party achievements by the workers is on since the last 20 days.

In fact, voters have responded "positively" to the various attempts of the BJP to catch their attention in Ahmedabad.

"It's a nice way of telling people how the BJP is doing everything to bring development in the state. These days, the traditional way of door-to-door campaigning and rallies by leaders are not enough.

"Along with social media, the political parties have to bring the X factor in their campaigning to attract voters' attention," said Vishal Mehta, a BJP supporter from Ahmedabad.

However, a critic of the BJP said that these are all gimmicks by the BJP.

"Nobody is happy under the BJP in Gujarat. Talk to any layman one could gauge the dissatisfaction with the saffron party. That is why from the Dalits, Patidars to the OBCs, all are protesting against the BJP. The saffron party truly needs magic to help it win the elections," he added.

