    Gujarat: PM Modi to address Yuva Shivir at Karelibaug at Vadodara

    New Delhi, May 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Yuva Shivir at Karelibaug in Vadodara, Gujarat this morning at 10:30 through video conferencing.

    Gujarat: PM Modi to address Yuva Shivir at Karelibaug at Vadodara
    Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham and Shree Swaminarayan Temple Karelibaug, Vadodara are organizing the Shivir.

    The Shivir aims to involve more youth in social service and nation-building. It also aims to make the youth partners in building a new India through initiatives like Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and Swachh Bharat.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 12:02 [IST]
