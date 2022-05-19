For Quick Alerts
Gujarat: PM Modi to address Yuva Shivir at Karelibaug at Vadodara
India
New Delhi, May 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Yuva Shivir at Karelibaug in Vadodara, Gujarat this morning at 10:30 through video conferencing.
Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham and Shree Swaminarayan Temple Karelibaug, Vadodara are organizing the Shivir.
The Shivir aims to involve more youth in social service and nation-building. It also aims to make the youth partners in building a new India through initiatives like Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and Swachh Bharat.
Story first published: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 12:02 [IST]