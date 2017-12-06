Gujarat opinion poll 2017: India TV-VMR survey predicts comfortable win for BJP

Gujarat Assembly elections : BJP predicted as clear winner in poll surveys | Oneindia News

Days after the Lokniti-CSDS survey for ABP news predicted BJP as the clear winner in Gujarat, an India TV poll survey of voters in Gujarat has predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP in the state.

The India TV-VMR opinion survey projects that the BJP could secure around 23-27 seats in South Gujarat. The Congress could secure around 6-10 seats out of 35 seats in the same region. Overall, the poll predicts that the BJP could win 106-116 seats out of the total 182 seats, while the Congress is expected to win 63-73 seats.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see whether people are convinced with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's economic reforms and infrastructural developments in the state, or with the alluring poll promises made by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

Both Congress and BJP are campaigning extensively to ensure their victory in the high-octane poll contest with their campaigns being led by Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi respectively.

The polling for the two-phase elections in the state will take place on December 9 and 14, and votes will be counted on December 18.

OneIndia News