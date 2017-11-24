Gujarat: On November 26, get set for ‘Mann ki Baat, Chai ke Saath’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hit the campaign trail in Gujarat from November 27. He will address four rallies on that day. He would visit the state again on November 29.

The rallies would cover Kutch-Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions, that will go to the polls in the first phase on December 9.

The second phase of the polls is on December 14, while the results will be declared on December 18.

Modi will address his first public meeting Monday in Bhuj, then at Jasden, followed by another public meeting in Dhari and then the last one for the day at Kamrej. He will address four meetings in Morbi, Somnath, Bhavnagar, and Navsari on December 29.

The PM is scheduled to address his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat,' on November 26. On that day the BJP would hold, 'Mann Ki Baat, Chai Ke Saath,' at 50,000 polling booths in Gujarat. This move comes in the wake of a derogatory meme posted against Modi on the official Twitter handle of the Youth Congress online magazine, 'Yuva Desh.'

