Third Omicron case in India: Gujarat man who returned from Zimbabwe infected with new variant

Gujarat: Night Curfew in eight cities likely to end today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Dec 10: The Gujarat government will decide on whether to extend the ongoing night curfew in eight cities - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Bhavnagar as it is set to end today amid the ongoing threat of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The curfew was in place since November 1 from 1am to 5am. Curfew timings were reduced by two hours in November for Diwali and Chhath Puja and due to a drop in daily cases of the coronavirus disease.

The state had earlier last month relaxed night curfew by one hour in the cities and permitted organisation of 'garba' during Navratri festival in housing societies and on streets.

Gujarat has so far recorded nearly 828,000 Covid-19 cases, 817,389 recoveries, 459 active cases and 10,095 deaths due to Covid-19. On Thursday, the state recorded 70 new cases and 28 more recoveries. No patients succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday.

As many as 84.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Gujarat so far of which 375,000 doses were administered on Thursday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 9:10 [IST]