Gujarat: Heavy rains trigger severe waterlogging in Dwarka city; over 1k evacuated from Saurashtra

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, July 07: Heavy rains lashed Gujarat for the third consecutive day. The downpour in Dwarka city caused waterlogging on roads which called for trouble for commuters taking the clogged roads.

Over 1,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in Saurashtra in the last two day as heavy rains lashed the region in Gujarat for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, an official said.

#WATCH Heavy rainfall triggers severe waterlogging in Gujarat's Dwarka city pic.twitter.com/hNlcK3eipM — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

The NDRF on Tuesday rescued nine people from a village in Jodia taluka of Jamnagar, two persons from Dhrol taluka and three from a village in Porbandar district - all located near river banks, he said.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Khambhalia taluka received 291 mm rainfall between 6 am and 4 pm on Tuesday, while it had received 487 mm rainfall on Sunday and 230 mm on Monday.

Several parts of Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar and Rajkot districts in Saurashtra witnessed very heavy showers, with Jamjodhpur in Jamnagar receiving 171 mm rainfall.

Bhanvad and Kalyanpur talukas of Devbhumi Dwarka district received 155 mm and 119 mm rainfall, respectively, between 6 am and 4 pm on Tuesday, the SEOC said.

The India Meteorological Department''s Ahmedabad centre said the monsoon remained "vigorous" over Saurashtra-Kutch on Monday, causing heavy rainfall in the region.

A well-marked low-pressure area formed over Saurashtra and neighbouring regions persisted along with an associated cyclonic circulation, the IMD said.

As per the IMD''s forecast, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to lash isolated places in Devbhumi Dwarka and Kutch districts on Wednesday.