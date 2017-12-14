Gujarat elections phase 2: How parties fared in these 93 seats in 2012

As the polling across 93 assembly seats in Gujarat is underway on Thursday, it is worth look at how these seats in 2012 assembly elections. The BJP's big challenge in this round is to retain Ahmedabad and Vadodara, Gujarat's two megacities that had overwhelmingly backed the party in the last election.

Out of 21 assembly seats of Ahmedabad that are voting today, the BJP had won 17 in 2012 while the Congress could manage just four. In Vadodara, out of 10 seats that are voting today, the BJP had won 9.

In the first phase of Gujarat assembly elections, polling was held in 89 constituencies across Kutch, Saurashtra and south Gujarat on Saturday. 68 percent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase which was lower than last time's 71.3 percent for the whole of Gujarat.

BJP was way ahead of Congress in these 93 seats in 2012 Of these 93 seats, the Congress won 40 to the BJP' tally of 51 seats in 2012 assembly polls. One seat each was won by the NCP and an Independent Candidate. According to an Indian Express analysis, in Central Gujarat's 40 seats, the average margin was 19,946 votes. The BJP won its 20 seats with an average margin of 25,154 while the Congress won its 18 with an average margin of 15,169. District-wise performance of parties in 2012 in these 93 seats In Ahmedabad and Vadodara, the BJP almost clean swept which paved way for saffron party's massive win in 2012.The BJP had won 26 of the 31 seats from these two districts alone.In North Gujarat's 53 seats, the average victory margin in 2012 was 26,015 votes. The BJP's 32 victories came with an average margin of 32,795, while the Congress won 21 seats with average margin of 15,684 - less than half the BJP average margin. How parties fared in 2012 in 89 seats that went to polls in first phase In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, BJP won 64 out of 89 seats that went to polls in the first phase in 2017. Congress managed 21 seats while theGujarat Parivartan Party (GPP) bagged 2 seats. The NCP and the JDU got one seat each.

Swaraj India leader and political expert Yogendra Yadav on Wednesday predicted a major drubbing for the BJP in the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017. Yadav, in his Twitter handle, gave three possible scenarios, all of which predict a win for Congress. In 'Scenario 1', which Yadav terms as 'possible' outcome, the Congress is slated to win 92 seats while the BJP will manage 86 seats. Vote share of both the parties is likely to be 43%.

According to the opinion poll conducted by Axis between September 15 and October 15 in all the 182 constituencies of Gujarat, the BJP was projected to bag between 115-125 seats. Out of the 18,243 respondents sampled by Axis My India, 48 percent said that they would vote for the BJP, while 38 percent said that they would vote for the Congress.

[First phase of Gujarat elections: What happened in these 89 constituencies in 2012 and 2007]

Last week, a News Nation ground zero poll of voters in Gujarat predicted that BJP will win a majority in the state. The News Nation opinion survey's final tally projected that the BJP could win a majority in Gujarat by bagging 141 seats while Congress was projected to get 47 seats.

