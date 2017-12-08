Gujarat elections: Patidar leader Dinesh Bambhaniya resigns from PAAS

Just a day before Gujarat goes to poll, Patidar leader Dinesh Bambhaniya resigned from Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS). He is the fourth leader to quit PAAS.

Last month, Amrish and Ketan Patel, former aides of PAAS leader Hardik Patel, have joined the BJP.

Amrish Patel, who had played an important role in the Patel agitation in PAAS during the quota stir in 2015, had also been charged along with Hardik for sedition. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his supporters at the BJP party headquarters at 'Shree Kamalam'.

Also, a former aide of Hardik, Chirag Patel, a PAAS convener, too joined the saffron party.

OneIndia News