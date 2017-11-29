Gujarat elections: Morbi district likely to witness high-voltage campaign

Morbi or Morvi is a city and a municipality in Morbi district of Gujarat will witness high voltage election campaign on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PAAS leader Hardik Patel will be addressing campaigns in Saurashtra region.

Morbi is known as the hub of ceramic industry. Modi will address rallies in Morbi and Prachi villages near Somnath, Palitana in Bhavnagar and at Navsari in south Gujarat today.

Will be addressing public meetings in Morbi, Prachi, Palitana and Navsari today. @BJP4Gujarat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 29, 2017

Hardik Patel is scheduled to hold 10 public meetings over the next fortnight in key Saurashtra areas including a mega public meeting in Rajkot on Wednesday, followed by stops in Morbi, Somnath, Junagadh, and Himmatnagar.

Also, Congress vice president will resume the eighth leg of two-day 'Navsarjan Yatra' campaign tour. He will kick off the current trip with a visit to the famous Somnath temple.

He will visit Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts where he will interact with people and hold public meetings, party sources told PTI.

(With agency inputs)