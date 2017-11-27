Gujarat elections: Jignesh Mevani to contest polls as Independent candidate

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani decided to contest Gujarat assembly elections as an Independent candidate from Banaskantha's Vadgam constituency.

'Rashtriya dalit Adhikar Manch' leader Mevani has been leading the Dalit agitation in Gujarat following the Una Dalit flogging incident in 2016. With this decision all rumors around political moves of Mewani have come to an end.

It is well known that Mevani has been critical of the ruling BJP in the state. Also, he had no plans to join the Congress or any other party.

Ahead of the Gujarat polls, Rahul Gandhi met Mevani, who stopped short of pledging support to the Congress but declared he would ask his followers not to vote for BJP.

The State goes to polls next month in two phases -December 9 and 14.

OneIndia News