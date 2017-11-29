Gujarat elections: Congress hates Gujarat, development: PM Modi in Palitana

After training guns on Congress in Morbi and Prachi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his tirade against the opposition party during election campaign in Palitana. This is PM Narendra Modi's third election rally for the day.

Speaking at the rally in Palitana, PM Modi said, "Do you remember the water shortage in the region? This is because Congress controlled the tanker business. It suited them to have this shortage. The BJP has changed this in the last 22 years. We have made the tanker industry irrelevant."

PM Modi blamed Congress party for the delay in the completion of Narmada river water project in the state.

He said, "If Congress was in power Narmada waters would never come here and the farmers would have been disadvantaged. Congress has tried everything possible to delay the project."

Once again PM Modi projected Congress as anti-development party.

"When I was Chief Minister I would plead to the Congress and Congress leaders in Gujarat to let us get the Narmada project moving and help our farmers but Congress was not interested," he said.

They hate development, they hate Gujarat, they hate Modi and now they hate sweat also. That is because they have never had to sweat it out in life & work hard. They are mocking everyone who works hard. This is their mindset. Such hatred for the poor is shocking

OneIndia News