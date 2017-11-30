Gujarat elections: Congress counters BJP with lie-tracker

As the poll campaign catches pace in Gujarat, Congress party has come out with a lie-tracker to counter ruling-BJP's claims. Since BJP raked up the issue of Rahul Gandhi's religion, the opposition party has attempted to challenge BJP on multiple issues.

The lie-tracker covers the saga of Rahul Gandhi's signature in Somnath temple and other developmental issues. Congress twitter handles says, "We are back with our lie-tracker, where we refute lies spewed by PM Modi and BJP on a daily basis." The party countered 'claim' with 'reality'.

The Congress party's reaction is obvious to PM Modi's anti-Congress speeches during his poll campaign in Morbi, Prachi, Palitan, and Navsari on Wednesday. PM Modi blamed Congress party for the delay in the completion of Narmada river water project in the state. PM Modi said, "They hate development, they hate Gujarat, they hate Modi and now they hate sweat also. That is because they have never had to sweat it out in life & work hard. They are mocking everyone who works hard. This is their mindset. Such hatred for the poor is shocking."

Take a look how Congress takes on BJP's claims:

Claim 1: Somnath Temple Amid election campaign in Gujarat, questions are being raised about Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's religion after he visited Somnath temple on Wednesday. Claim 2: No riots in Gujarat post Mr. Modi becoming Prime Minister Congress attacked BJP for targetting Dalits in Una and the death of 12 Patidars during agitation in 2016. Claim 3: Congress delayed Narmada project To PM Modi's claim that Saurashtra was free of water-crisis, Congress said 17 districts in the region are facing severe water-crisis. Claim 4: BJP's vision is for 100 years and not Gujarat Election 2017 Congress questions delay in announcing dates for Winter Session of the Parliament. Claim 5: BJP acts in the interest of farmers Congress stated that farmers suicide rose by 42 per cent between 2014-15. Claim 6: UPA was Anti-Gujarat Congress listed educational and financial institutions built during its rule. Claim 7: BJP brought in soil health card which has been beneficial for farmers. 'Soil health card distribution is better in other states', claims Congress.

OneIndia News