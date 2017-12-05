Gujarat elections: Amit Shah rallies cancelled due to cyclone Ockhi

BJP President Amit Shah's public rallies in Rajula, Mahuva, Shihor, and Limdi have been cancelled due to Cyclone Ockhi in Gujarat. The party hasn't announced a new schedule for the rallies as of now.

According to Indian Meteorological Department, Cyclone Ockhi was about 480 km SSW of Surat at 0530 IST. The cyclone to cross south Gujarat coast by tonight.

Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14 while the counting will be held on December 18.

