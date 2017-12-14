Gujarat elections 2017: Stage set for second phase of polling, PM Modi, Amit Shah to vote

The stage is set as Gujarat gears up for the second phase of assembly elections today.

The second and final phase of elections will see 93 assembly seats spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat going to polls. A total of 851 candidates are in the fray for the second phase, where 2.22 crore people are eligible to vote.

Gujarat witnessed high-decibel campaign in the past one week. Being home State of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National president of ruling BJP Amit Shah, the polls in Gujarat had achieved proportions no other State elections have witnessed in the recent political history of India.

Top political leaders in India PM Modi as well as main Opposition Congress party's president-elect Rahul Gandhi literally left not a single stone unturned in their respective poll campaigns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, L K Advani and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are among the saffron heavyweights expected to exercise their franchise in the second phase of the elections.

While Modi will cast his vote at Sabarmati assembly constituency, Advani is expected to exercise his franchise at Jamalpur-Khadia seat and Jaitley in Vejalpur constituency.

BJP president Amit Shah is expected to cast their votes at Naranpura.

In the first phase, 66.75% of the 2.12 crore voters cast their votes to elect 89 legislators from amongst 977 candidates on December 9.

While the BJP has fielded 93 candidates, Congress has 91, Shankarsinh Vaghela-led All India Hindustan Party has fielded 46, Sharad Pawar's NCP has 28 and Shiv Sena has 17 candidates in the fray.

