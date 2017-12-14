Gujarat exit polls: BJP may win 108 seats, predicts Republic-Jan Ki Baat

Three days ahead of the counting, a Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll survey of voters in Gujarat has predicted that BJP will win majority in the state.

The Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll projects that the BJP may win majority in Gujarat with 108 seats and Congress with 74 seats.

A total of 851 candidates are in the fray for 93 seats spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat, in the final phase of the polls, where 2.22 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Meanwhile, the voting for the second and last phase of the Assembly polls in Gujarat ended on Thursday and now all eyes are on the exit poll results.

This election has become the battle of prestige for both the BJP and the Congress who are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

OneIndia News