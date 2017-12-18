Gujarat election result 2017: Yogendra Yadav 'feels sorry' for wrong prediction

Swaraj India leader and noted psephologist Yogendra Yadav, who had predicted drubbing for BJP in 2017 Gujarat assembly elections, felt 'sorry' for the wrong projections. The ruling BJP will comfortably cross the halfway-mark of 92 seats. As per latest data provided by ECI, BJP has won 91 seats and leading in eight seats.

Yogendra Yadav, tweeted "I am sorry, my pre-poll projection was off: abt 3% deviation even from scenario1. Mine wasn't wishful thinking, certainly not propaganda. I relied upon objective data, ground reports & opinion polls. Yet I was wrong." "Would be silly to blame EVM. Need to accept error and learn, he said.

I am sorry, my pre-poll projection was off: abt 3% deviation even from scenario1. Mine wasn't wishful thinking, certainly not propaganda. I relied upon objective data, ground reports & opinion polls. Yet I was wrong.

Would be silly to blame EVM. Need to accept error & learn. https://t.co/qAIxWg8Jaz — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) December 18, 2017

He had predicted a major drubbing for the BJP in the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017. Yadav had given three possible scenarios, all of which predicted win for Congress. In 'Scenario 1', which Yadav termed as 'possible' outcome, the Congress was slated to win 92 seats while the BJP would manage 86 seats. Vote share of both the parties was likely to be 43 per cent.

In 'Scenario-2', Yadav predicted resounding victory for the Congress with the grand old party likely to get 113 seats with 45 per cent vote share. His prediction for BJP in the second scenario was that of 65 seats.

My projections for Gujarat



Scenario1: Possible

BJP 43% votes, 86 seats

INC 43% votes, 92 seats



Scenario 2: Likely

BJP 41% votes, 65 seats

INC 45% votes, 113 seats



Scenario 3: Can't be ruled out

Even bigger defeat for the BJP pic.twitter.com/5VIvk8EiyV — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) December 13, 2017

