Gujarat election result 2017: Congress lost 16 seats with less than 3000 votes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a simple majority in the Gujarat elections by winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly. However, the tally of the saffron party dipped from 115 in 2012 as the Congress put up a good show by winning 77 seats against its previous tally of 61. According to the Election Commission tally, the BJP won 99 seats, the Congress bagged 77 and the others accounted for the remaining six. There are 16 seats in which Congress lost to BJP by a thin margin. Among the 16 seats, the lowest margin being 258 votes in Godhra and the highest is 2869 votes in Visnagar.

The BJP, which has been in power in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state uninterrupted since 1998, overcame the anti-incumbency to retain power in the high-octane two-phase Assembly elections. A party needed at least 92 seats to form a government in the state. However, despite his shift to New Delhi, PM Modi was the face of the BJP campaign and held 38 rallies. Despite the loss, Congress party leaders said that Gujarat defeat is a moral victory for the under the leadership of president Rahul Gandhi.

Following is the list of 16 seats the Indian National Congress lost by a margin of less than 3000. Had the Congress managed to win these seats, it would have reached 93 seats.

Botad - 906 Dobhai - 2839 Dhokla - 327 Fatepura - 2711 Gariadhar - 1876 Godhra - 258 Himat nagar - 1712 Khambhat -2318 Matar - 2406 Porbandar -1855 Prantij -2551 Rajkot rural - 2179 Umreth - 1883 Vagra - 2370 Vijapur - 1164 Visnagar - 2869

OneIndia News