    Gujarat CM Swearing-In LIVE: Bhupendra Patel to take oath for second term

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 12: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries.

    Patel will be administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function to be held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat at 2 PM. Besides the prime minister and Shah, chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states are set to attend the ceremony, BJP leaders said.

    Bhupendra Patel
    Bhupendra Patel

    11:34 AM, 12 Dec
    MLAs Kanu Desai, Raghavji Patel, Rushikesh Patel, Harsh Sanghavi, Shankar Chaudhary, Purnesh Modi, Manisha Vakil, Ramanlal Vora and Raman Patkar are among those expected to be inducted in the ministry, they added.
    11:34 AM, 12 Dec
    Who will be Cabinet ministers
    Hectic consultations are going on in BJP for picking ministerial candidates against the backdrop of the historic mandate given the party will have to walk the tightrope of balancing caste and regional representations, PTI sources said.
    11:34 AM, 12 Dec
    Never-seen-victory for BJP in Gujarat
    In the just-concluded Gujarat Assembly elections, counting for which was held on December 8, the BJP won a seventh straight term by winning record 156 seats in the 182-member House. The Congress reduced to 17 constituencies and AAP 5.
    11:33 AM, 12 Dec
    A low-profile leader Patel
    Patel, 60, resigned as chief minister along with his entire cabinet on Friday to pave the way for the formation of a new government following the election results. He was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party on Saturday. He met the governor and staked the claim to form the next government. Patel won the Ghatlodia seat with the highest margin of 1.92 lakh votes in the elections. A low-profile BJP leader and the first from the Kadva Patidar sub-group to become CM, Patel replaced Vijay Rupani in September 2021.
    11:15 AM, 12 Dec
    11:08 AM, 12 Dec
    Along with Patel, some new ministers are also expected to take the oath.
    11:01 AM, 12 Dec
    The oath-taking ceremony will be attended by prominent BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, amongst other dignitaries.
    10:50 AM, 12 Dec
    Bhupendra Patel is slated to be sworn in as the chief minister on Monday after the Bharatiya Janata Party recorded a resounding win in the recently held state assembly polls.

    X