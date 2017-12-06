Gujarat assembly elections: Modi likely to increase number of rallies

Following an opinion poll that suggested that the fight in the Gujarat assembly elections would be neck and neck, the BJP's top brass wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the number of rallies.

Modi, now has 12 rallies remaining in the poll bound state. He is likely to increase the number of rallies as the state goes to polls in two phases. The latest opinion poll said that the Congress is set to increase its vote share among the OBCs and Patidars. The fight will be a very close one, the poll also said. The poll also said that there has been a dip in Modi's popularity while indicating that there has been a spike in this segment for Rahul Gandhi.

The survey, which polled 3,655 voters in 50 constituencies said that both the Congress and the BJP will get 43 per cent of votes, a drop of 16 percentage points for the BJP in just four months.

A survey in August had pegged the BJP's vote-share at 59 per cent, and the one in October had predicted 47 per cent of votes.

OneIndia News