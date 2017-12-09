Gujarat assembly elections 2017: First phase of polling to begin today

The first phase of Gujarat assembly elections 2017 will be held on Saturday in 89 seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions with 977 candidates in the fray. There are 24,689 polling stations for 212.31 lakh voters in Phase I.

The second phase of the high-stakes election will be held on December 14. After a campaign that often turned vituperative, around 2.12 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in Modi's home state tomorrow to choose between the ruling BJP and the Congress.

Prominent candidates in the fray for the battle include Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who is contesting from Rajkot (West), and Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi) and Paresh Dhanani (Amreli).

The high voltage campaign for the first phase ended on Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, the BJP released its manifesto for the Gujarat elections, 8 December, with less than 24 hours to go for the first phase of polls.

Sparring between the two parties while canvassing for the polls, viewed as a prestige battle for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a litmus test for the leadership of soon-to-be Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, continued till the very end.

On Thursday, the Congress suspended its leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for referring to Modi as a "neech kism ka aadmi" (vile sort of man), triggering a controversy just ahead of the election.

The campaign shaped up as a duel between Modi and Gandhi, and often turned personal.

The poll narrative kept changing with issues such as the Ayodhya title suit, Gandhi's imminent elevation as Congress president and his visits to temples being raised by BJP leaders.

