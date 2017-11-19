Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Congress chief opts out of poll race

Bharatsinh Solanki, the Gujarat Congress president, has decided not to contest the 2017 state assembly elections, even as he dismissed reports that he was not happy with the party high command over the selection of candidates.

Solanki, who had earlier served as MLA, has decided not to contest these elections.

His announcement assumes significance against the backdrop of the delay on the part of the Congress in releasing its first list of candidates for the assembly polls.

The deadline for filing nominations for the first phase of polls, slated for December 9, ends on November 21.

The ruling BJP has already declared names of 106 out of 182 seats by releasing two lists so far.

"I have declared it earlier and I am declaring it today as well that I will not fight Gujarat assembly elections," Solanki said.

On reports that he was not happy with the party top brass over distribution of tickets, Solanki said it is not true. "Some people started the campaign against me that I am not happy with the party high command and had left the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting half way in Delhi (last week) to return to the state," he told reporters.

Stating that he is "not unhappy with the party high command", Solanki said he returned to Gujarat as he had some important work at hand regarding electioneering.

"The party has done so much for me. I have won two Lok Sabha polls and has handled three ministry with independent charge. I was elected as an MLA thrice," he said.

The CEC meeting, chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi, was held in Delhi on November 17.

Solanki said he would help Congress win maximum seats in the polls as he is a loyal soldier of the party.

He said the first list of the Congress candidates is likely to be out tonight.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)