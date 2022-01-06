Gujarat: 6 dead, 20 hospitalised after gas leak at Surat mill

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Surat, Jan 06: At least six people were killed and 20 others were injured in a chemical leak incident from a tanker in the Sachin GIDC area in Gujarat's Surat in the wee hours of Thursday. The workers were sleeping inside the factory, they said.

The incident reportedly happened in the Vishwaprem Dyeing And Printing Mill and the deceased are said to be five workers of the mill who suffocated to death due to the poisonous gas leak. The injured were immediately rushed to the Surat Civil Hospital for treatment.

Hospital's Superintendent in-charge, Dr Omkar Chaudhary said, "Six people died and 20 others were admitted to the civil hospital after gas leakage at a company in Sachin GIDC area of Surat early morning today."

Basant Pareek, in-charge Chief Fire Office of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said the tanker was trying to dispose of toxic chemicals illegally.

The fire department, which received a call regarding the incident around 4.25 am, managed to close the valve to arrest the leakage of fumes.