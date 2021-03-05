Is the wife a chattel: Cannot force woman to live with husband says SC

SC orders father to give allowance to son till he gets his degree, not just till he is 18

Guidelines for OTT platforms do not have effective mechanism to take appropriate action: SC

New Delhi, Mar 08: The Supreme Court has said that the new OTT guidelines do not provide an effective mechanism to screen content or take appropriate action against violations.

The government agreed in the SC to consider, further appropriate regulations/legislations in this regard. The court said that once the same is done it should be placed on record.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court today orally observed that there should be some screening of films and series shown on OTT platforms.

Justice Ashok Bhushan said that there should be screening. There is pornography in some films. Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta told the Bench that there are filthy abuses as well. The court asked the Centre to submit the guidelines on the regulations tomorrow.

Rules explained, OTT platforms will not need to register: Javadekar

The Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 for the first time prescribes how digital news organisations, OTTs and social media platforms will be regulated by the government.

Social media intermediaries have to appoint grievance officer, who shall register complaints in 24 hours, the minister also said. There will be 2 categories, intermediary which can be social media intermediary and significant social media intermediary, the minister also added.

Social media platforms upon being asked either by a court order or a govt authority will be required to disclose the first originator of mischievous tweet or message as the case may be. This should be only in relation to sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state, public order, relations with foreign states, or rape, sexually explicit content etc, the minister said.

If there are complaints against dignity of users, particularly women - expose private parts of individuals or nudity or sexual act or impersonation etc, you'll be required to remove that within 24 hours after complaint made. This is designed to respect dignity of women, Prasad further added.