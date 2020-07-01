  • search
    GTU exam 2020 postponed in Gujarat

    Ahmedabad, July 01: The GTU exam have been postponed by the Gujarat government. The Gujarat Technological University was scheduled to conduct the exams from Thursday onwards.

    In view of the increasing coronavirus cases in the states, the students had been demanding that the exams be postponed GTU and other college and university exams have been postponed as per Central government's instructions," Gujarat's education minister announced today.

    It may be recalled that earlier, the minister had said that the GTU had conducted an opinion poll on its website on holding the examinations. 54,000 students had replied in the affirmative as they wanted to move on. They had said that they want get certificates for their jobs and also pursue higher education. Around 900 had opposed holding of the examinations.

    The GTU had given the students three option- classroom exams from Thursday, online exams and special exam to be held after the COVID-19 situation improves.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 17:09 [IST]
