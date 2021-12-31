GST on textiles will not be increased from 5 to 12 per cent: FM Sitharaman

‘It is not BJP money’: Nirmala Sitharaman on IT raids on 'Samajwadi perfume' trader

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 31: The BJP accused Congress and NCP of organising Dharm Sansad event which has come under severe criticism after some Hindu religious leaders made hate speeches.

BJP leader Brijmohan Agarwal said that the organisers are associated with Congress and they tried to counter BJP's Hindutva by organising such an event.

"Former Congress MLA and Chairman of Chhattisgarh Gau Seva Ayog, Mahant Ram Sundar Das was one of the organisers. Das is accorded the status of minister by the Congress government. Pramod Dubey is chairman of Raipur Municipal Corporation and Vikash Upadhyay is parliamentary secretary. All the key people are Congressmen. They tried to counter BJP's Hindutva by organising such an event but it backfired," the IANS quoted former Chhattisgarh minister Agarwal as saying.

In-charge of BJP's national Information and Technology Department Amit Malviya claimed that the actual organisers of 'Dharma Sansadwas Neelkanth Tripathi is the state president of NCP Chhattisgarh.

"The Dharma Sansad at Raipur is making news and the usual suspects, like always, are maligning the BJP and other Hindu organisations. But who is the actual organiser? Neelkanth Tripathi, state president of NCP Chhattisgarh. You see it is convenient to cloak bigotry in secularism!," Malviya tweeted.

It was held on December 17-19 in Uttarakhand. At the event, some religious leaders made hate speeches. From ethnic cleansing to calling for the mass murder of Muslims, many controversial comments were made by religious leaders in the three-day event.

On Thursday, Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested by Chattisgarh police in Madhya Pradesh for making derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi. He was later sent to police remand for two days.

Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 17:01 [IST]