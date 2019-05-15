Grenade blast in Guwahati leaves 11 injured, ULFA-I said to have claimed responsibility

India

oi-Vikas SV

Guwahati, May 15: At least 11 people were injured on Wednesday evening in a grenade blast. The blast is said to have taken place near a shopping mall.

The explosion took place around 8 pm outside a mall on Zoo road in Guwahati. The injured have been rushed to Guwahati Medical College Hospital, said reports.

Police immediately rushed to the spot and the area was cordoned off.

"A grenade blast took place at 8pm, investigation is underway," ANI quoted Guwahati Poilce Commissioner Deepak Kumar as saying earlier on Wednesday.

[Maharashtra: Naxals trigger IED blast in Gadchiroli, 15 jawans killed]

A high alert has been sounded and security has been tightened across the city.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the incident and directed the state police to expedite investigation and punish the guilty.

According to reports, chief of the banned United Liberation Front of Assam - Independent (ULFA-I), has claimed responsibility for the blast through telephone calls.