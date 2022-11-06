YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Great news! PM Modi on release of 2 Cheetahs to larger enclosure

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reacting to the release of two cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) to a larger enclosure, said he was glad to know that all cheetahs are healthy, active and adjusting well.

    Great news! PM Modi on release of 2 Cheetahs to larger enclosure

    "Great news! Am told that after the mandatory quarantine, 2 cheetahs have been released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat. Others will be released soon. I'm also glad to know that all cheetahs are healthy, active and adjusting well," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

    Two Cheetahs were on Saturday released into an acclimatisation enclosure from the quarantine area where they were kept since translocated from Namibia in mid-September.

    Two of 8 cheetahs released in acclimatisation enclosure at MP's Kuno National Park: OfficialTwo of 8 cheetahs released in acclimatisation enclosure at MP's Kuno National Park: Official

    The remaining six cheetahs will also be released in the (acclimatisation enclosure) in a phased manner.

    The larger enclosure is an area of more than five square km.

    The eight cheetahs - five females and three males in the 30-66 month age group- were released in the dedicated quarantine zones at KNP on September 17 at a function by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, heralding the return of the big cats to India 70 years after they were declared extinct in the country.

    As per rules, wild animals must be kept in quarantine for a month to check the spread of any infection before and after their translocation to another country.

    Since their release on September 17, the eight cheetahs were housed in six 'bomas' (enclosures), two of which are 50 metres x 30 metres while the rest four measured 25 square metres in area. They were fed buffalo meat.

    In India, Cheetah was declared extinct in 1952.

    Comments

    More CHEETAH News  

    Read more about:

    cheetah narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, November 6, 2022, 10:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X