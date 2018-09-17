  • search

Grand alliance okay, but Mayawati has this one condition

By
    Lucknow, Sep 17: As the opposition in Uttar Pradesh tries to stitch up an anti-BJP front, the Bahujan Samaj Party has laid down just one condition. The BSP chief, Mayawati said that the alliance would be possible in 2019 only if her party gets a respectable number of seats to contest the polls.

    Mayawati said that she is not against the alliance. We will go in for the alliance only if we get a respectable number of seats to contest. If this does not happen, then it would be better to contest the elections by ourselves, she also said. The effort of the opposition should be to stop the BJP at any cost, she also added.

    She further said that there was an increasing tendency of mobs indulging in lynching in the name of cow protection in the BJP ruled states. The governments in these states are lax and are being indifferent to the issue, she also added.

    She also accused the BJP of trying to crush democratic movements. The BJP is resorting to terror tactics to crush democratic voice, she further alleged. She further accused the party of atrocities against the Dalits.

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 8:17 [IST]
