    GPSC postpones administrative service (class 1, 2), other exams: Check details

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 23: Gujarat Public Service Commission or GPSC (class 1, 2) preliminary exam scheduled to be held on December 19 has been postponed to December 26.

    GPSC postpones administrative service (class 1, 2), other exams: Check details

    "The Preliminary Test of Advt 30/2021-22 scheduled on December 19, 2021 has been postponed to December 26, 2021 in view of Gram Panchayat election. Similarly exams scheduled on 26/12 have been shifted to January 2, 2022," the GPSC Chairman has tweeted.

    Job opportunities for Planning Assistant, Administrative Officer/Assistant Planning Officer, Junior Town Planner, Assistant Manager/Assistant Director, Deputy Director, Principal, and Senior Drugs Inspector have been announced by the Gujarat Public Service Commission.

    GPSC Recruitment 2021 selection process for the post is based on written test and Interview.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 16:48 [IST]
