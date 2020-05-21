  • search
    Govt will fix minimum-maximum flight fares for next three months

    New Delhi, May 21: The Airlines will have to follow the ticket price guidelines issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry, when some of the domestic flights restart.

    Flight services have been halted for the past two months due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

      Cvivil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri said that the flight ticket for a Delhi-Mumbai flight will have to be priced between Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000 for the next three months.

      He also said that flight durations will have to be divided into 7 categories- 0-30 minutes, 30-60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes and 180-120 minutes.

      The minister also said that the minimum fare for a Delhi-Mumbai flight will be Rs 3,500 and the maximum fare will be Rs 10,000. This would be applicable for three months, the minister also said.

      Story first published: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 16:01 [IST]
