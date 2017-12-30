Govt sets criterias for re-categorising railway stations

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has announced categories of various railway stations would be to make it more practical and rational. The stations would be re-categorised on the basis of earnings, passenger footfall, strategic importance.

This would enable railways to plan various passenger services and passenger amenities at stations in a more effective and focused manner. The earlier criteria for station categorisation was based on the annual passenger earnings only. Stations were categorised into 7 categories which A-1, A, B, C, D, E and F. The criteria for categorisation of stations have now been revised to include footfalls at the station.

Govt. to re-categorize railway stations as per their earnings, passenger footfall, and strategic importance, which will help passengers get better amenities at stations..https://t.co/c44VxTAtMt pic.twitter.com/txhTUUeMi2 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 28, 2017

The stations have been further segregated based on the type and clubbed into 3 groups i.e. non-suburban (NS), suburban (S) and Halt (H). Further, these groups have been put in grades ranging from NSG1-6, SG1-3, and HG1-3 respectively.

Presently, there are 5976 Non-Suburban Railway Station, 484 Suburban Railway Stations, and 2153 Halts, which makes a total number of stations as 8613. This categorization of stations has been done for the period 2017-18 to 2022-23.

