Farmers' protest to end on Wednesday? No one is going home until everything is resolved: Rakesh Tikait

Govt's proposal had few flaws, sent it back with amendments: SKM panel

New Delhi, Dec 08: The Central governments draft proposal to address protesting farmers had some flaws, and it we sent it back with some amendments and are awaiting their response, said Ashok Dhawale, a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's five-member committee.

"We appreciate that the government is ready for talks and is giving something in writing but the proposal had a few flaws, so last night, we sent it back with some amendments and are awaiting their response, "Ashok Dhawale told reporters.

Dhawale said the formation of an MSP-focused committee is needed, including members from the farmers' union. "The govt also said that the cases registered against us will be taken back after we finish the movement, which is wrong. We don't like sitting here in the cold," he said.

On compensation to farmers, he said "We don't like sitting here in the cold. The compensation has been approved theoretically, we need something concrete like the Punjab model. They also promised to take back the Electricity bill, but now they want to discuss it with the stakeholders and then put it up in Parliament. It's contradictory."

The five-member panel of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the farmers stir, is holding a crucial meeting, to decide future course of action.

The meeting will deliberate on the pending demands of the protesting farmers, including a legal guarantee on MSP for crops, compensation to the kin of the farmers who died during the agitation against three agriculture laws and the withdrawal of cases against the protesters.

The five-member panel of the SKM has farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ashok Dhawle, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Yudhvir Singh.

On November 29, a bill was passed in Parliament to repeal the three contentious farm laws, one of the main demands of the protesting farmers.

But the stalemate continues with the protesters demanding that the government fulfil their other demands too.