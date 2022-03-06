YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt panel recommends permission for phase 3 trial of Sputnik Light vaccine as booster dose

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 6: A government panel has recommended permission for phase three trial of Sputnik Light vaccine as booster dose. The recommendations have been sent to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval.

    Govt panel recommends permission for phase 3 trial of Sputnik Light vaccine as booster dose

    The DCGI had on February 4 granted emergency use permission to Sputnik Light vaccine in India, subject to certain regulatory provisions. Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had presented its proposal to DCGI for conducting the phase-3 trial of Sputnik Light vaccine as booster dose.

    AIR correspondent reports, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the CDSCO, reviewed the application after detailed deliberation. It recommended granting permission for the phase-3 clinical trial with condition to initiate the trial with Sputnik Light vaccine for which the firm is holding emergency use authorisation permission in the country subject to certain regulatory provisions.

    Sputnik Light vaccine is approved in 29 countries, including Argentina and Russia.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, March 6, 2022, 14:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X