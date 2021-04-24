Govt increases allotment of Remdesivir to states: Check list

Why Remdesivir is no ‘Ram-Ban’ to cure COVID-19

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 24: Union minister Sadananda Gowda on Saturday said that substantial increase has been made in overall production and allotment of remdesivir, used in the treatment of COVID-19, to all states.

This will make India''s fight stronger against COVID-19, the Chemicals & Fertilizers Minister said.

In a tweet Gowda said, "After detailed review of state wise allotment of #Remdesivir with @Pharmadept substantial increase has been made in overall production & allotment to all states".

A total of 16 lakh remdesivir vials are being allocated to the states and union territories from April 21 to April 30, 2021, Gowda said.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Gowda for increasing the allocation of Remdesivir and oxygen to the State.

"I thank PM @narendramodi, Home Min @AmitShah & Union Min @DVSadanandGowda for increasing Karnataka's allocation of Remdesivir from 50,000 to 1,22,000 till Apr 30 & daily oxygen allocation from existing 300 MT to 800 MT as per my request," he tweeted.