    Govt honours Axel, the Army dog who helped killed terrorist

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 15: Indian Army's canine soldier 'Axel' who was shot dead by a terrorist in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district last month has been recognised by the government for his service, news agency PTI reported.

    Govt honours Axel, the Army dog who helped killed terrorist

    Two-year-old Axel's name figured in the list of the 'Mention-in-Despatches' as the government came out with the gallantry awards ahead of Independence Day on Monday. The dog made the supreme sacrifice on July 30 during an anti-terror operation but not before pinpointing the location of a holed-up terrorist and thereby protecting a mosque in the vicinity.

    Rajouri terror attack: Fourth army soldier, a rifleman, succumbs to injuries

    The terrorist was later killed by security forces after an eight-hour-long gunfight in the Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla.

    The Army had paid rich tributes to 'Axel', a Belgian Malinois. 'Axel' is among the list of 42 'Mention-in-Despatches' that recognise distinguished and meritorious service. resident Droupadi Murmu has approved 107 gallantry awards to Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel on the eve of Independence Day.

    Story first published: Monday, August 15, 2022, 8:43 [IST]
