Govt gives nod for operation of chartered flights from abroad

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 03: The Union Home Ministry has permitted certain other categories of foreign nationals to come to India, including foreign businessmen coming on a business visa on non-scheduled commercial chartered flights.

However no such permission has been given to those on a B-3 visa for sports. This would mean that non-scheduled chartered flights from abroad are allowed. However the scheduled international passenger flights remain suspended until the end of this month.

The MHA has permitted the following categories:

Foreign businessmen coming to India on a business visa on non-skedheuled chartered flights.

Foreign healthcare professionals, health researchers, engineers and technicians for technical work at Indian health sector facilities, including laboratories and factories with letter of invitation from a recognised and registered healthcare facility, pharmaceutical company or a university in India.

Foreign engineering managerial, design or other specialists travelling to India on behalf of foreign business entities located in India.

Foreign technical specialists and engineers travelling for installation and maintenance of foreign origin machinery and equipment facilities in India, on invitation of a registered Indian business entity.

The persons allowed will have to obtain a fresh business visa or employment visa from the Indian mission abroad.