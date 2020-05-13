  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt disallows global tenders in govt procurement upto Rs 200 cr

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 13: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that global tenders are to be disallowed in government procurement up to Rs 200 crores.

    Global tenders disallowed in govt procurement for tenders up to Rs 200 cr

    ''Global tenders will be disallowed in government procurement for tenders up to ₹ 200 crore. This will address unfair competition being faced by MSMEs, and enable them to participate actively in government purchases.''

    ''This step has been taken to protect Indian businesses and MSMEs from unfair competition from foreign companies. Necessary amendment will be carried out in general financial rules for the same,'' she said.

    This will be a step towards self-reliant India and support Make in India, the finance minister said, adding that it would also help MSMEs to increase their business.

    The Finance Minister gave details of a Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief plan announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday aimed at supporting an economy ravaged by a weeks-long coronavirus lockdown.

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman economy

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X