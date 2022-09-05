Kejriwal has become a dream merchant: BJP on his London remark

Govt decides to rename Rajpath in Delhi as 'Kartavya Path'

New Delhi, Sep 05: The Government of India will rename New Delhi's historic Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as 'Kartavya Path', sources informed ANI.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has convened a special meeting on September 7 and the proposal will be placed before the council.

NDMC has convened a special meeting on 7th September with the objective of renaming Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavyapath," sources said. "The entire road and area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavyapath," they added.

Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British Rule.