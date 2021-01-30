Govt continuously trying to resolve farmer issue: PM Modi at all party meet

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 30: The government has been continuously trying to resolve issues of protesting farmers through talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

He was referring to the farmer protests during an all party meeting ahead of February 1 when Parliament would meet and the Budget will be presented.

Government's proposal still stands. Please convey this to your supporters. The resolution should be found through dialogue. We all have to think about the nation," the PM said at the meet according to sources.

In the all-party meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut, and SAD's Balwinder Singh Bhunder spoke at length on farmers agitation. JD(U) MP RCP Singh on the other hand supported the laws.

The PM said that he wanted to reiterate what Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar told the farmers. Tomar had told the farmers that they had not reached any consensus, but are giving them the offer and you may go and deliberate. Tomar also told the farmers that he was just a phone call away, PM Modi said at the all party meeting.