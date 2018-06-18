English

Govt committed to meet fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent in current financial year: Piyush Goyal

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Trending stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the Government is committed to meet fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent in current financial year.

    Govt committed to meet fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent in current financial year: Piyush Goyal

    The government will maintain stability in the economy and meet all economic parameters fixed by the government, he said today at an event here.

    "I can assure that we will meet the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent, despite this being an election year," he said.

    Fiscal deficit stood at 3.53 per cent of the GDP, broadly in line with the government's revised estimates for 2017-18.

    The revenue deficit was 2.65 per cent of the GDP. In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit was Rs 5.91 lakh crore, or 99.5 per cent, of the Budget estimates.

    The government, in the Budget in February, had revised the fiscal deficit target for 2017-18 to 3.5 per cent from the earlier estimate of 3.2 per cent.

    Read more about:

    piyush goyal fiscal deficit financial year

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 11:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue