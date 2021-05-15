YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt, administration, public became complacent after first COVID wave: Mohan Bhagwat

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 15: After the first wave of COVID-19, the government, administration and public dropped their guard which led to the current situation, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday and urged people to stay positive and proactive to fight the pandemic.

    Mohan Bhagwat
    Mohan Bhagwat

    Addressing a lecture series 'Positivity Unlimited', Bhagwat said the country should stay united and work as a team in these testing times, instead of pointing fingers at each other.

    "We are facing this situation because, whether it was the government, administration or public, everyone dropped their guard after the first wave despite indications from doctors," he said.

    Bhagwat said there is talk of a third wave. But, "we will not be scared. We shall stand like a rock."

    "We have to stay positive and take precautions to keep ourselves COVID negative in the present situation," he said.

    Coronavirus lockdown: West Bengal government extends lockdown till May 30 Coronavirus lockdown: West Bengal government extends lockdown till May 30

    The RSS chief said that this is not an appropriate time to point fingers and all should avoid making irrational remarks.

    Citing England's situation in World War II when everything seemed going against it, Bhagwat said a quote was written on the then prime minister Winston Churchill's desk which read, "There is no pessimism in this office. We are not interested in the possibilities of defeat. They don''t exist".

    Similarly, he said, in this situation "we can't give up on courage. We need to also have steely resolve."

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus mohan bhagwat

    Story first published: Saturday, May 15, 2021, 19:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X