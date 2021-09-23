Governors act like “rogue elephants” in non-BJP ruled states: Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Sep 23: The Shiv Sena has targeted the governors, accusing them of trying to destabilise the governments in non-BJP ruled states . In its latest editorial on the party's mouthpiece 'Saamna', it stated that the governors of acting like "rogue elephants" while comparing the BJP high command of "mahouts."

"The governors in non-BJP-ruled states are like rogue elephants and their mahouts (handlers) are sitting in New Delhi. Such elephants trample democratic processes, laws, political culture under their feet and set new precedence," the Sena is quoted as saying in the latest editorial.

According to the 'Saamna' article, such acts demolish the constitutional structure and affect the unity of the country. It takes potshots at the centre by claiming that the democracy will not sustain by building a new parliament complex rather by paying attention to the screams of the federal governments.

By calling the governors as the agents of the centre, the editorial said that they have been given free hand to destabilise the state governments.

Shiv Sena questions why the Governors do not speak about public issues in non-BJP ruled states. "Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed his concerns over the safety of women and the law and order situation in the state. But why such concern is not expressed by the governors of Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh. The BJP women MLAs in Maharashtra have raised the same issue.

But how come the BJP women legislators from other states are not expressing similar concerns for MP and UP? Why they are creating so much noise over the issue in Maharashtra? Because the BJP is not in power here, while it rules those in two other states. The suspicious death of a seer or attacks on women in UP and MP seems to be purposefully ignored," the Sena said.

The ruling state government in Maharashtra does not share a good relationship with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi has many issues with him including delay in approving the appointment of 12 MLCs from his quota.

Story first published: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 17:29 [IST]