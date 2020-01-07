Government to refund Rs 104 crore to Anil Ambani-led RCom

New Delhi, Jan 07: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the Centre's plea challenging the Telecommunications Dispute Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT)'s order directing refund of around Rs 104 crore to Reliance Communication.

A bench of justices RF Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat said, "We don't find any merits in the appeal."

The TDSAT had on December 21, 2018 directed the Centre to return around Rs 104 crore after encashing bank guarantee of Rs 908 crore against spectrum charges of Rs 774 crore.

The Department of Telecom has already adjusted Rs 30.33 crore.