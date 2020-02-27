Government scraps Jammu and Kashmir Bank recruitment process

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Feb 27: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday scrapped the process for the recruitment of 250 probationary bank officers and 1,200 banking associates. The recruitment process began in 2018.

"Ongoing recruitment process for Bank recuitment posts has been scrapped. Bank is being advised to ensure that applicants eligible in the last recruitment process shall be eligible for the fresh recruitment," said Rohit Kansal, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary.

"Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council has directed to Finance Dept to advise J&K Bank to initiate a fresh, fair and transparent process for recruitment of 250 Probationary Officers and 1,200 banking associates through IBPS. Process to be completed within 3 months," he added.