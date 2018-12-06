Got any IRCTC train related enquiry? Use this ChatBot which can quickly help you

  • search
    Bengaluru, Dec 6: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on October 13 had launched 'AskDisha' (Digital Interaction to Seek Help Anytime) -- a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for improving customer services of railway passengers.

    This chatbot, which goes by the name AskDISHA, has achieved a new feat by resolving 2 million queries from IRCTC uses in just 7 weeks. With this chatbot, IRCTC, for the first time in its 19 years, made its monthly potential audience of 120 million visitors available to advertisers and marketers.

    The essential features of AskDisha include ability to quickly answer to customer queries, ability to multitask, ability to provide round-the-clock customer support, zero waiting time for the query to get answered and overall an ability to provide customer with a stress-free experience and overall customer satisfaction

    The chatbot was developed by a startup named CoRover and Ankush Sabharwal, Founder & CEO of CoRover has said, "Of the 2 million queries resolved, 66.8% were Males and 33.2% were females. 75% of our total users were youth -- in the age group of 18-35 years. 42.1% accessed AskDISHA through mobile and 57.1% through a desktop. Close to 40% (39.3%) of the 2 million users on AskDISHA were new visitors and 60.7% were returning visitors, with each spending an average of 2 minutes on the ChatBot. There were 1,50,000 instances of feedback received; most of them were positive."

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 17:43 [IST]
