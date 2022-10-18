YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Google's 'search Diwali for a surprise' tweet has everyone googling!

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 18: The festival of lights, Diwali is inching closer and the joy, enthusiasm, and happiness that comes with this festival of lights is for everyone to see and feel. Looks like Google has also joined in, in this festive fervor and has teased people with a 'Diwali surprise' tweet.

    Googles search Diwali for a surprise tweet has everyone googling!

    Google in a tweet said, " just here to say search 'Diwali' for a surprise." The tweet was posted with a picture in which 10 earthen diyas (lamps) were there.

    When you search 'Diwali' on Google, you will find 'Diwali' written in bold and 'Festivity' below it, along with an earthen lamp surrounded by sparkling stars on the landing page.

    Then, just click on the earthen lamp, and your screen would fill with several diyas. Now, you can take your cursor to each diya for lighting them.

    'Ek pic to banta hai': Naga min's 'cute' selfie with food goes viral'Ek pic to banta hai': Naga min's 'cute' selfie with food goes viral

    Google shared the Tweet on Sunday and is being appreciated by the twitterati. The tweet has so far received around 3,500 likes with several comments. The tweet was retweeted around 250 times.

    The netizens are celebrating Google's surprise. Some of them also commented on the post.

    One user wrote, "Happy Diwali in advance."

    Another user wrote, " Loved it."

    The third user wrote, " Love you for this and Thanks for respecting our religion."

    Comments

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news google india diwali google

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 10:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X