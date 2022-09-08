Google CEO Sundar Pichai hints at more job cuts if productivity does not improve

New Delhi, Sep 08: Google CEO Sundar Pichai has hinted more job cuts if the company does not become 20 per cent more efficient. This comes just weeks after Google's executives reportedly warned its employees to work harder or be prepared to leave as there will be blood on the streets if the next quarterly earnings are not as per expectations.

Pichai said he hopes to make Google 20 per cent more efficient as issues of rapid hirings and economic challenges had cropped up. Addressing the Code Conference in Los Angeles, he said that the company was planning on becoming more efficient amidst economic uncertainty and a broader slowdown in ad spending, CNBC reported.

The more we try to understand the macroeconomic, we feel very uncertain about it. The macroeconomic performance is correlated to ad spend, consumer spend and so on, Pichai said.

"We want to make sure as a company, when you have fewer resources than before, you are prioritising all the right things to be working on and your employees are really productive that they can actually have impact on the things they're working on so that's what we are spending our time on," he also said.

He also drew specific examples on how he plans to carry this forward while citing examples of merging YouTube Music and Google Play Music into one product.

"Sometimes there are areas to make progress you have three people making decisions, understanding that and bringing it down to two or one improves efficiency by 20 per cent," Pichai said.

Google had in August told employees that there will be an overall examination of sales productivity and productivity in general and that if the next quarter results do not look up there will be blood the streets.

